CSA interim board lays out the path that lies ahead

The interim board hopes to make the whole memorandum of incorporation public once the special resolution accepting it has been confirmed.

Cricket South Africa’s interim board have clarified the process for the appointment of independent directors and, as long as the members council were still behaving like adults and had given the new memorandum of incorporation (MoI) majority approval by 11am on Wednesday morning, what the new constitution said about the recruitment of new board members would be thoroughly explained to the public.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the interim board disputed suggestions published by The Citizen that they had any knowledge of who the applicants to be independent directors were and that they played any role in drawing up a shortlist for the nominations committee.

“The interim board does not know who has applied and will not be involved in the nominations process other than recruiting one former CSA president to serve on the nominations committee,” said interim board spokesperson Judith February.

“All the applications are under lock and key in the office and will be passed on directly from the office to the nominations committee as soon as they are in place.”

The interim board hoped to make the whole (MoI) public once the special resolution accepting it had been confirmed and would hold a briefing to take the media through the process thereafter.

The nominations committee also needed to be put in place later this week and that six-member panel would comprise either a men’s or women’s former international player nominated by the SA Cricketers Association, alongside a former CSA president nominated by the interim board, a CSA members council representative and people from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Institute of Directors and the Legal Practice Council.

“The interim board is certainly not going to be appointing the new board and, according to our agreement with the sports minister, nobody from the interim board is going to be standing for the new board,” February added.