Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
2 minute read
24 Apr 2021
6:20 am
Cricket
Cricket | Premium

SA cricket in crisis as CSA loses recognition

Losing the recognition of government will have major effects on CSA, both financially and in terms of the Proteas men’s and women’s teams.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Cricket South Africa (CSA) will no longer be recognised by Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa in a move that will have serious consequences for the sport in this country. The failure of the members’ council to accept a new constitution that would institute a majority independent board and an independent chair has led Mthethwa to take drastic action. He and the interim board he put in place at CSA have been negotiating with the members’ council since the end of January to try and get the new memorandum of incorporation approved. ALSO READ: Mthethwa to strip CSA of status as...

