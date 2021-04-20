Ken Borland

The players, through their union, the South African Cricketers Association, have now had their say in the governance crisis in South African cricket and have questioned whether the Members Council is acting in the best interests of the game.

Cricket South Africa stands on the brink of no longer being recognised by the Minister of Sport and therefore unable to represent the country internationally, after the events of the Special General Meeting last weekend in which the Members Council refused to ratify the proposed amendments to the constitution that would have ushered in a more independent board of directors.

SACA accused the Members Council of acting in bad faith.

“We respect the fact that the Minister has shown great patience in dealing with the governance crisis, and the events as they unfolded at the Special General Meeting of 17 April 2021, were in bad faith and disrespectful not only to his office, but to all cricketers and the public,” SACA said in a statement released on Monday night and signed by national captains Temba Bavuma, Dane van Niekerk and Dean Elgar.

“Government intervention in the sport will have dire consequences, the full extent of which we do not yet know.

“The right to represent South Africa may be withdrawn and the ICC may suspend Cricket South Africa.

“These outcomes will in turn impact touring, broadcast rights and sponsorship deals. Ultimately the financial viability of the game will suffer and cricket at all levels will be severely prejudiced.

“The Members’ Council has now acted contrary to the wishes of the Minister, the Nicholson Recommendations, King IV Governance principles, and international best practice – how can this be in the best interests of our game?”

SACA pointed out that these events will be particularly injurious to the women’s game in South Africa. The last 14 months have been smooth sailing for the Proteas Women, as they have reached career-high rankings in the sport. But all their had work will be undone if CSA aquaplane out of control and drive cricket off a bridge.

“The Momentum Proteas Women’s team has enjoyed unparalleled success over the past 14 months, and the women’s game in South Africa is on the verge of significant expansion,” the statement says.

“The development of the game is now under serious threat, and at a time when we should be enthusiastic about the future, we have to be concerned about its future.

“The Proteas Men’s team has an ICC World T20 Event in November. Preparation has already started for this event, and the current state of cricket administration undermines our work in this regard. It may even lead to our suspension from this event should the ICC decide to suspend South Africa.

“To the sponsors, we apologise for the actions of our administrators who have undermined and betrayed your commitment to the sport,” the statement adds.