16 Apr 2021
Mulder, Fortuin drafted into Proteas team for final T20

The Proteas are desperate to win the final T20 game in Centurion to draw the series 2-2.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been drafted into the Proteas T20 team for the final match against Pakistan on Friday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

 

Wiaan Mulder has been handed his first start at T20 International level after being included in the Proteas team for the fourth and final game of the series against Pakistan in Centurion on Friday.

Pakistan lead the series 2-1.

Spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin has also been included in the side.

The rest of the team that has done duty throughout the series has been kept intact.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Babar Azam’s team is unchanged from their record victory in the third game, also in Centurion, on Wednesday.

