Cricket SA gives social justice commission six-month deadline

Ken Borland

Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and Nation-Building Commission is only going to have six months to do its work, but the organisation is going to ensure the ombudsman, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, has all the resources required to complete his mandate.

“It is a very limited period – six months – so there is a sense of urgency to investigate and adjudicate all the submissions received, which by-and-large will deal with unfair discrimination,” Ntsebeza, who sat on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, told a virtual conference on Thursday.

“I will try and keep a tight rein, strict adherence to the program, but I must warn the public that sometimes these inquiries take on a life of their own. Hopefully we will not need an extension of time.

“I initially felt I needed three years, but after useful discussions with the Interim Board of CSA, I am now in respectful agreement. I am convinced that it is doable in six months, but very difficult.”

Ntsebeza admitted he could not control CSA’s reaction to his recommendations, but he was confident they would implement the transformation imperatives he tabled.

“There is no provision in my terms of reference or any statute that forces them to implement my recommendations. They remain recommendations,” he said.

“But I don’t think CSA would have taken the opportunity to embark on this project – they would not have made the appointment in the first place – if they were not serious. But there are no guarantees.

“I have no magic wand and I don’t have the mandate to use a big stick on CSA, but if they don’t implement then it will be time spent in vain.

"In my discussions with the interim board, I got a sense of commitment and an appetite to see this through, otherwise I would not have taken the job. I would hope that those tasked with implementing my recommendations will rise to the occasion."