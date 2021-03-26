Cricket 26.3.2021 05:58 pm

Rain washes out second day of 4-Day Domestic Series final

Sports Staff
Rain washes out second day of 4-Day Domestic Series final

Covers laden with water over the pitch and the outfield filling up with water on day two of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Final between the Dolphins and Titans. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Only 10 overs have been possible so far in what is a scheduled five-day match to decide the 2020/21 South African first-class title.

Heavy overnight rain followed by persistent drizzle and overcast skies through the morning meant that the second day of the 4-Day Domestic Series final between the Dolphins and Titans had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled in Durban on Friday.

Only 10 overs have been possible so far in what is a scheduled five-day match to decide the 2020/21 South African first-class title.

ALSO READ: CSA interim board showing Dobermann-like tenacity

The hosts won the toss and batted, before reaching 31 for one in the little over an hour that was possible on the opening day on Thursday when bad light also played a major role.

On the second day on Friday, the heavy rain had left part of the outfield underwater, but the good drainage system means there is still a chance of a result in the match, which is the last of the franchise era.

Play will resume at 9am on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Confirmed: Dolphins to host Titans for domestic honours 19.3.2021
The return of Quinton de Kock: ‘He looks hungry’ 16.3.2021
Proteas stars to light up Lions-Titans clash at Wanderers 14.3.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma lashes Zondo bid to ‘put his physical body behind prison doors’

State Capture Moyane had brief to restructure Sars, dismantle its units, Zondo hears

The Arts and Books Rarely-seen Van Gogh sells for over R231 million

Courts Should Zuma go to prison or get another chance to face Zondo?

Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill



today in print

Read Today's edition