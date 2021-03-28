South African Sport 28.3.2021 01:50 pm

School sport gets the green light from government

Wesley Botton
Kade Wolhuter in action for Western Province at the 2019 Craven Week rugby tournament in Bloemfontein. Picture: Gallo Images

Events are restricted to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors, including participants, referees, technical officials and staff.

A year after being suspended due to the national lockdown, inter-school sport has been given the go ahead to resume.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette at the weekend, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga confirmed that after- school activities could take place under strict health and safety measures.

Screening processes were required, along with face masks and social distancing measures for non-participants.

Spectators would not be allowed, in line with elite senior sports events which had already resumed behind closed doors.

“Teams, technical officials, volunteers, relevant stadium staff, medical staff and registered members of the media or broadcaster team must leave the venue as soon as their responsibilities are completed,” the notice read.

Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education. Picture: Gallo Images

Aside from sports competitions, physical education classes and other extra-curricular activities were also cleared to resume.

These included, among other things, spelling bees, debates and choir competitions.

Due to Covid restrictions, participants at the South African Choral Eisteddfod would be limited to small ensembles, farm schools, special schools, female and male voices.

