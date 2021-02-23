 
 
ICYMI: Sports fans getting serious withdrawal symptoms

South African Sport 4 days ago

Die-hard rugby and cricket fans longing to abandon the armchairs and get back to stadiums.

Ken Borland
23 Feb 2021
11:05:45 AM
South African sports fans want to return to the stadiums after almost a year away from live action. Picture: Getty Images

It’s been almost a full year since fans were allowed into stadiums to cheer on their heroes and watch live sport. For the last 12 months they have had to sit at home, mostly, to get their rugby and cricket fix. Because of the coronavirus pandemic sports fans haven’t even been allowed into pubs for a lot of the time – and it seems they have had enough of being arm-chair watchers. “It’s been really tough…we live not far from Loftus Versfeld (in Pretoria and home of the Bulls) and yet we can’t go watch,” lamented Ralf Wunderman, a staunch...

