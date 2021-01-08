Midmar Mile postponed due to Covid concerns

The Midmar Mile race committee has made the decision to move the event back by one month to March 13 and 14 due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections affecting South Africa.

According to organisers of the annual mass participation endurance swim in Howick, the need to ensure the safety of participants and their extended families was the main factor for the decision.

“Safety is always the highest priority at the aQuellé Midmar Mile,” said race director Wayne Riddin, “and this year we obviously have many additional considerations with regard to Covid-19 and minimising the risk of transmission at events.

“We are also respectful of the pressure that hospitals and medical staff are under at this time. Time on duty plus the possibility of a medical emergency at the event would only place further demands on medical staff which we would all agree is not necessary.”

Riddin added that “current regulations do not allow for swimmers to train in open water, and many are struggling to find a pool while dams, rivers and beaches remain closed to swimming.

“The postponement to March 13 and 14 will give entrants extra time to prepare for what will be the 48th Midmar Mile.”

Together with input from representatives of KZN Wildlife and the safety committee, the race committee was investigating the feasibility of holding the events over more than two days. Should this be both practical and provide an extra safety element, decisions would be “taken swiftly and communicated immediately”.

“All decisions will be taken in line with regulations in place and ultimately to reduce risk to all participants,” said Riddin.

“We cannot become complacent within the current situation. The 2021 aQuellé Midmar Mile will be a very different event to previous years, but we are confident we can deliver a safe event space for participants to enjoy one of the highlights in their swimming calendar.

“We feel taking this decision now is best for everyone involved as we plan the detail over the next few weeks.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.