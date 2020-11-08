Barry Hendricks: New Sascoc board must start by mending broken bridges

With the organisation’s elections seemingly bringing an end to a lengthy battle for control, newly appointed president Barry Hendricks says the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) must focus on rebuilding relationships which have been damaged between local and international partners.

Among the four nominees, Hendricks received 51% of the vote at the Sascoc AGM on Saturday, replacing former president Gideon Sam, who stepped down late last year due to a board age limit.

It remained unclear whether an opposing faction on the former Sascoc board would continue to put up a fight, after taking a mini-victory on the eve of the elections which could force Hendricks to face a disciplinary hearing into his conduct.

Leading a new-look board, however, Hendricks was confident the financially struggling organisation could start mending broken bridges after conflict had arisen between Sascoc and multiple partners in recent months.

“We need to work on relationship building with stakeholders, including the Sports Minister (Nathi Mthethwa), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Portfolio Committee on Sport and the Department of Sport,” Hendricks

said.

“Now that we’ve settled, we can also engage further with other stakeholders, including the business sector and the SABC, and create partnerships which we’ve started negotiating, but haven’t been able to conclude.”

It was also crucial, Hendricks added, to concentrate on the umbrella body’s main objective, to prepare SA squads for major international multi-sport championships.

“Our athletes are also one of our key components, and preparation of teams for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics (in Tokyo) remains key,” he said.

In a big step forward for the organisation, the Sascoc board consists of more than 50% women (five of eight elected members) for the first time.

Lwandile Simelane was elected first vice-president – the first black African woman to hold the post – while Debbie Alexander was favoured for the second vice-president’s position.

“We will now commit to form a unified, progressive Sascoc board and conflict should be a thing of the past,” Hendricks said.

“We need to put the interest of sport in the forefront.”

