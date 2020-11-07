Barry Hendricks wins battle to lead new-look Sascoc board

Following a lengthy tussle for control of the organisation, Barry Hendricks was appointed president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) at the organisation’s AGM on Saturday.

Hendricks had been up against another faction within the board until the eve of the elections, with the opposing side having fought a recent decision by the Sascoc assembly to lift a suspension against Hendricks and set aside a disciplinary hearing into his conduct.

Seemingly bringing an end to the conflict, Hendricks received 81 of 159 votes (51%) for the president’s post, replacing Gideon Sam who stepped down late last year due to a board age limit. Among the other nominees, Swimming SA president Alan Fritz got 58 votes (36%) and Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana, who was not present at the elections, received 15 votes (9%).

Lwandile Simelane was elected first vice-president of the umbrella body, while Debbie Alexander was favoured for the second vice-president’s position.

“We want to implement the vision of the organisation, try and turn the organisation around and achieve the goals of the organisation,” Hendricks said.

“So this is a new start, and for us as a board we want to work as a unified force, in a constructive manner.”

Hendricks and Alexander (previously the International Paralympic Committee representative) were the only members of the depleted former Sascoc board who were re-elected, giving the executive a fresh new look as they aimed to resurrect the financially struggling organisation during their four-year term.

Aside from the eight elected positions, the new Sascoc board will also consist of four co-opted members, two global representatives and an athletes’ representative.

Sascoc board

Barry Hendricks (president), Lwandile Simelane (first vice-president),

Debbie Alexander (second vice-president), Alan Fritz, Qandisa Ngwenya,

Kim Pople, Ilhaam Groenewald, Moekie Grobbelaar

