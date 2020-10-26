Suspects arrested in connection with Nick Bester assault

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with various armed robberies in the Magaliesburg area, including an incident in which former elite athlete Nick Bester was attacked earlier this year while training.

According to a post on social media, Bester said he was one of 12 victims who had been called to identify a group of around 10 men who were allegedly involved in ambushing motorists and joggers in the area.

Some of the accused have apparently been charged with murder and attempted murder after appearing in court on Monday.

“Great work by SA police,” Bester said.

Two weeks earlier, Bester shared photos of “hundreds” of police and metro cops who arrived to screen the area around Wonderpark, where violent attacks repeatedly occurred over the past few months.

“I am delighted and glad. There is hope to reduce crime in South Africa,” he said.

Bester was admitted to intensive care at Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria in August, after he was attacked by three men.

The former Ironman triathlete, who won the Comrades Marathon in 1991, was hit over the head with a rock and left with three broken ribs, a broken cheek bone and severe tissue damage.

His clothes were removed and he was tied up but was able to “slide on his back” towards a nearby private property where he was able to find help.

He had since fully recovered from his injuries, but Bester has vowed to play an active role in catching those involved in his attack.

“I have got so many messages of support about the attack on me by thugs,” Bester said.

“I will attend to them in time.”

