‘A dream come true’: Ryan Gibbons gears up for Tour de France debut

South African Sport 2 days ago

Despite nursing cracked ribs, national champion Ryan Gibbons is eager to hit the road on Saturday when he lines as one of only two South African riders at the world’s most prestigious road race.

Wesley Botton
29 Aug 2020
09:32:10 AM
Ryan Gibbons after taking the young rider's jersey at last year's Tour Down Under in Australia. Picture: Getty Images

After climbing the ranks in recent years, Gibbons hopes to recover sufficiently from a recent crash to fulfil his lifelong dream by putting up a fight at the Tour de France. Born in Johannesburg, the sprint specialist first made a statement at senior level when he took sixth place at the 947 Cycle Challenge in 2015, at the age of 21, and the following year he narrowly missed the podium in the men’s time trial at the national championships. Having signed for Team Dimension Data (which had since been re-branded as NTT Pro Cycling), he went on to make a...

