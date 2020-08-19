Social sport gets the green light, but parkruns must wait

While most recreational athletes have been cleared to resume participation, some will have to wait until lockdown restrictions are further released.

According to the level two national lockdown regulations, which were gazetted on Monday, no more than 50 people were allowed to gather in a single area.

This would block spectators at all events, as well as the hosting of mass participation events, but smaller sports competitions could now be held.

According to Cycling SA, which governed one of the country’s most popular recreational sports, riders could participate in amateur events with temporary licences.

“While recreational sport is permitted under level two, there have been no further guidelines in terms of group sporting activities,” CSA told its members.

“It is our recommendation that general group rides be limited to 10 people to comply with social distancing measures.

“In addition, organised club rides should follow the requirements for gatherings and limit size to a maximum of 50 people (including volunteers and officials) with all Covid-19 health protocols and social distancing measures being adhered to.”

While Athletics South Africa had already cancelled all national events this year, clubs had been cleared to proceed with group runs under level two regulations, though social distancing rules needed to be applied.

Similarly, amateur competitions across other sport codes were also given a provisional green light, provided strict health and safety protocols were followed.

But there was no good news yet for parkrun participants.

With some parkruns attracting thousands of runners and walkers, local

organisers confirmed the popular weekly events remained suspended across the country.

International parkrun organisers had recently unveiled a long-term plan, however, in an attempt to resume the regular 5km events across the globe.

“Our insight shows us that, more than ever, the community is keen to come back and help parkrun restart,” said Tom Williams, chief operating officer of Parkrun Global.

