Gibbons to wear SA jersey on Tour de France debut

National champion Ryan Gibbons is eager to build on his fine form when he makes his debut at the Tour de France later this month.

Gibbons was the only South African included in the eight-man team unveiled on Tuesday by local outfit NTT Pro Cycling for the three-week Grand Tour race starting on August 29.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed and thrilled to be selected for the Tour de France,” Gibbons said.

“It’s the pinnacle of the sport, and for any pro rider it’s a dream of theirs to get that notch on their belt. For it to become a reality is truly special.”

Having secured the SA road race title in Mpumalanga in February, Gibbons was set to wear the national jersey at the gruelling contest.

“I hope to do the jersey proud and play my part in what will hopefully be a very successful race,” he said.

The NTT squad was also set to feature German sprinter Max Walscheid, Italian speedster Giacomo Nizzolo, Danish rider Michael Valgren, in-form Italian Domenico Pozzovivo, Austrian Michael Gogl, and experienced campaigners Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway and Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic.

Having recently won the overall title at the Virtual Tour de France while the sport was suspended due to the global lockdown, the NTT team were gearing up to appear at the annual Tour de France contest for the sixth time.

After securing seven stage victories, they were hoping to build on their previous performances at the race.

“We feel that we’ve got a very balanced team… and it’s the first time we’re racing as NTT Pro Cycling (having previously been Dimension Data),” said team principal Douglas Ryder.

“So it’s an exciting time for us to show our new colours at the Tour de France, and to show the depth and the quality that we have in this great team.”

