Sport fans must wait for green light – Nathi Mthethwa

While the decision to lift the nation’s lockdown status to level two will have little impact on the return to play process, government has proceeded with its plans to assist struggling athletes after launching the second wave of a Covid-19 relief fund on Monday.

Though teams were cleared earlier this month for a return to action, provided strict health and safety measures were met, competitive sport was set to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, with only 50 people allowed in a specific area at any given time.

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa also confirmed that the hosting of international sports events remained on hold, as well as events in the arts and culture industries.

“The announcement under level two still prohibits the sector from having spectators at sporting events and cultural activities,” he said.

Mthethwa, meanwhile, opened the second wave of a Covid-19 relief funding for athletes and artists which had been announced two weeks earlier.

Having paid out R61 million as part of the first wave, government had made a further R77 million available for professionals in sport, arts and culture who had not yet received financial assistance.

The fund was expected to assist more than 11 000 additional individuals while these industries were struggling to regain their feet during the ongoing pandemic.

In addition, 10 000 “food or cash” vouchers would be made available by

the Solidarity Fund to assist athletes and artists who were not receiving benefits from other grants or UIF payments.

The application process, which would be handled on online, would close on August 31.

A toll free help line had also been opened (0800 724 278) to assist applicants with the process.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that we soften the negative impact of Covid-19 on our people,” Mthethwa said.

