Exposing a hard truth – SA sport’s endless battle to transform

South African Sport 41 mins ago

At one point in the mid-90s, there were less than a handful of black players in the national rugby, cricket and netball squads combined, and while there has been some progress since, all three team codes are still struggling to reach low-bar transformation targets.

Wesley Botton
29 Jul 2020
11:21:54 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates last year's Rugby World Cup victory with Siya Kolisi's triumphant Boks. Picture: Getty Images

Three decades after the nation emerged from international isolation, transformation remains perhaps the most controversial topic in South African sport. Reignited by the Black Lives Matter movement, the perpetual debate rages more fiercely than ever, with a growing list of elite black athletes revealing that they continue to feel marginalised both on and off the field. For all the talk from stakeholders, however, the drive for equality has been climbing an uphill battle since the early ’90s. In 1995, after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in their first attempt on home soil, an air of opportunity and a...

