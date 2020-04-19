 
 
Women in Sport: ‘The greatest Olympic bronze ever’

Wesley Botton
Marianne Kriel smiles at the camera Photo Credit: © Gallo Images

One of SA’s most accomplished swimmers, Marianne Kriel sacrificed a lot to represent her country in the greatest sporting showpiece on earth.

She often fell just shy of the podium at international level, but for one Olympic cycle Marianne Kriel was one of South Africa’s best swimmers, and she closed out her career by standing tall on the biggest stage of all. Born in Bellville, Kriel gave up a bursary at the Southern Methodist University in Texas in order to return home and ensure her inclusion in the national team for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The sacrifice was worthwhile, and she achieved a lifelong goal when she lined up for the SA squad, as the nation made its return to the Games...
