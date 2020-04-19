Women in Sport: ‘The greatest Olympic bronze ever’

She often fell just shy of the podium at international level, but for one Olympic cycle Marianne Kriel was one of South Africa’s best swimmers, and she closed out her career by standing tall on the biggest stage of all. Born in Bellville, Kriel gave up a bursary at the Southern Methodist University in Texas in order to return home and ensure her inclusion in the national team for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The sacrifice was worthwhile, and she achieved a lifelong goal when she lined up for the SA squad, as the nation made its return to the Games...

She often fell just shy of the podium at international level, but for one Olympic cycle Marianne Kriel was one of South Africa’s best swimmers, and she closed out her career by standing tall on the biggest stage of all.

Born in Bellville, Kriel gave up a bursary at the Southern Methodist University in Texas in order to return home and ensure her inclusion in the national team for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

The sacrifice was worthwhile, and she achieved a lifelong goal when she lined up for the SA squad, as the nation made its return to the Games after decades of isolation.

At the age of 20, Kriel carried herself well at the showpiece, finishing 10th in the 100m backstroke and 13th in the 50m freestyle after reaching the B finals of both events.

Though her results did not create many waves, Kriel had dreamed of competing at the Games since she was a child, and her appearance alone was enough of a personal triumph.

Studying a BA in industrial psychology at Stellenbosch University at the time, she admitted, however, that her Olympic qualification had required a lot of effort.

“I was always tired, always hungry,” she told the Maties website, looking back on the early stages of her career.

“But my studies and friends in Stellenbosch also ensured that swimming did not take over my life. It gave me balance

and taught me to practice time management and prioritise.”

Despite having to juggle her commitments between training and studying, she turned out consistent results at major championships over the next few years.

In 1993, at the inaugural World Short Course Championships in Palma, Kriel finished seventh in the 100m backstroke and eighth in the 50m freestyle.

The following season, at the Commonwealth Games in Victoria, she finished fourth in the 100m backstroke final, touching the wall in 1:03.61 and missing the podium by just 0.34sec.

She also formed part of the SA relay teams who finished fourth in the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle events, as well as the 4x100m medley.

All her efforts, however, were geared towards her return to the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, where she planned to retire from competitive swimming.

And Kriel’s 1995 season suggested something special was on the cards.

The year before the Games, she displayed superb form by earning six medals at the All Africa Games in Harare, including gold in the 100m backstroke.

Closing out the pre-Olympic season at the World Short Course Championships in Rio, she finished sixth in the 100m backstroke and ninth in the 200m backstroke, signalling she was ready to target a memorable performance in Atlanta.

At the Games, she went on to set an African record in the 100m backstroke.

She also joined Penny Heyns, Mandy Loots and Heleen Muller as the SA team took fourth spot in the women’s 4x100m medley relay final, missing out on a medal by less than a second.

“I must have been the most elated bronze medal winner at the Olympic Games,” Kriel told Maties.

It was just reward for years of turning out seemingly endless lengths of the pool in training and racing, and her Olympic medal remains a prized possession.

Having returned home in 2018 after spending nearly 20 years in the US, where she worked as an administrator for a church, Kriel has since launched the SwimSol swimming school in the Western Cape.

Now 48, she feels her career story assists her in connecting with the youth as she helps them chase their own goals and dreams.

“I enjoy encouraging young people to use and develop their talents,” she said.

