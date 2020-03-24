Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane tests positive for Covid-19

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane has become the second prominent sports figure in the country to test positive for Covid-19.

The president tested positive for Covid-19 after her business trip to the United Kingdom and Scotland to meet with the International Netball Federation. She serves as a board member on the federation.

“I found out this morning that I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I did these tests following my return from the UK where I was in March. I would also like to mention that when we returned from the UK, we were screened at the airport and everything went well.

“I would like to take this moment to alert the general public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus.

“I am not showing any symptoms, however, I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself,” said Molokwane.

“Please take all necessary precautions, wash your hands with soap or sanitiser for at least 20 seconds, keep the required two-metre social distance. This virus is real, and we need to treat it as such. If you test positive, please make sure that you quarantine for the required 14 days.”.

The netball federation is urging the general public not to panic as they are doing they can to safeguard and protecting the lives of others.

Netball South Africa has urged citizens to head President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order for a national lockdown.

Netball South Africa offices will remain closed until April 17, 2020.

The announcement follows that of retired Olympic swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, who announced that he tested positive for the virus.

