Premium 19.3.2020 05:22 pm

Themba Gorimbo: The ‘mamba’ working man who became an EFC champ

Clinton Jones
Themba Gorimbo vs Luke Michael - Welterweight Title Fight - Light Heavyweight Title Fight - during EFC 82 at The Big Top Arena, Carnival City, JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA (Photo by Roarke Bouffe / EFC Worldwide)

Zimbabwe’s first MMA champion tread a hard path towards emulating his hero, the late Kobe Bryant. He’s well on his way.

When Themba Gorimbo left the rural surroundings of Zimbabwe to seek greener pastures in South Africa not many people would have predicted what the future would bring. Except the man himself. Born in Masvingo in south-eastern Zimbabwe, Gorimbo moved to Cape Town when he was 17-years-old. EFC fighter Themba Gorimbo speaks to The Citizen during an interview, 17 March 2020, at his gym in Kyalami, Midrand. Picture: Michel Bega It was not an easy life as he tried to juggle work with training in the hopes of one day scaling the heights in the tough world...


