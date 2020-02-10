 
 
Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels

Wesley Botton
Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels

South African Female Hard Enduro Rider, Kirsten Landman poses for a photo ahead of the Dakar Rally after attending the 10th Sea To Sky Enduro races in Antalya, Turkey on September 27, 2019. Landman will be the first African woman to take to the start line. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kirsten Landman overcame severe injuries and a coma to become the first African woman to finish the gruelling rally on a motorbike.

Six years ago, after enduro racer Kirsten Landman’s progress in both her life and career came to a crashing halt, she didn’t think she would compete again. Now, after facing her fears and embracing new challenges, she has stamped her place in history by becoming the first African woman to finish the Dakar Rally on a motorbike. “Words can’t explain how I feel,” a delighted Landman said after the gruelling two-week race in Saudi Arabia last month. “I am speechless, but I know one thing. I am a Dakar 2020 finisher. “Thank you to everyone who made it possible and...
