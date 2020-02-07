 
 
Midmar Mile: All you need to know

Wesley Botton
Midmar Mile: All you need to know

Promoted as the world’s largest open water swim despite sewage spill concerns, we take a closer look at the annual event.

Thousands of swimmers across a wide range of ages and abilities will converge on Midmar Dam in Howick this weekend for the Aquelle Midmar Mile. Promoted as the world’s largest open water swim, we take a closer look at the annual event. Elite men Chad Ho. Former 5km world champion Chad Ho will target a record eighth title as he leads the local charge. Aiming to reclaim the title he last won in 2016, however, Ho is facing a strong international field which features the likes of British open water star Ashley Hogg and American prospect...
