WATCH: Kolisi gives Federer a warm welcome, plays a bit of tennis

Stormers and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was quick to catch up with Roger Federer ahead of the Swiss tennis legend’s much-publicised Match in Africa battle with Rafael Nadal on Friday.

The two men are well acquainted.

There was talk of Federer attending the North-South derby between the Stormers and Bulls on Saturday, but “family commitments” put paid to those plans.

He wouldn’t have been able to watch Kolisi in action anyway as the flanker is recovering from a knee injury sustained last week.

Nonetheless, the duo managed to see each other.

