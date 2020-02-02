 
 
Women in Sport: Amanda Dlamini still has her eye on the ball

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Amanda Dlamini during the Powerade Performance Academy at River Club on October 06, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

The former Banyana skipper seems as if he’s had a career of missed opportunities. But her prominence in retirement suggests otherwise.

It’s not every day you get to see a successful former Banyana Banyana player who has been able to turn her life around for the better after retiring from football with the struggles female football players have continued to face in the country for years now. Womens football in the country hasn’t been quite something our female players can depend on in terms of financial stability and that’s all because of lack of sponsors despite their achievements and dedication to serve the country. Many female players find themselves having to balance between school, work and football – whereas a number...
