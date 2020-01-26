 
 
Women in Sport: Simone embraces SA after her adoptive nation’s snub

Wesley Botton
Simone Ackermann. Photo: Gallo Images.

The 29-year-old moved to New Zealand a few years ago, but she’s found opportunities more bountiful back home and it might lead to a surprise at the Olympics.

A few years after returning to her roots, triathlete Simone Ackermann has established herself among the country’s elite stars, and her presence in the national team in recent seasons has given the SA relay squad a glimmer of hope as they target a potential medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games. Born and raised in East London, 29-year-old Ackermann moved to New Zealand with her family in her youth, and in 2009 she earned a bronze medal for her adoptive nation in the junior women’s race at the Aquathlon World Championships. Stepping up to elite level the following season, she...
