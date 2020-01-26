Women in Sport: Simone embraces SA after her adoptive nation’s snub

A few years after returning to her roots, triathlete Simone Ackermann has established herself among the country’s elite stars, and her presence in the national team in recent seasons has given the SA relay squad a glimmer of hope as they target a potential medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games. Born and raised in East London, 29-year-old Ackermann moved to New Zealand with her family in her youth, and in 2009 she earned a bronze medal for her adoptive nation in the junior women’s race at the Aquathlon World Championships. Stepping up to elite level the following season, she...

Stepping up to elite level the following season, she took second place at the Asian Cup race in Incheon, and in 2011 she earned silver in the Under-23 division at the Oceania Triathlon Championships.

In 2012 she climbed higher up the podium, securing the U-23 title at the Oceania Championships, and later that year she made her debut in the top-flight World Triathlon Series.

Despite displaying potential at international level, however, Ackermann felt she was being overlooked by New Zealand’s selectors.

After being omitted from the Kiwi team for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, she opted to activate her dual citizenship in an attempt to qualify for the South African team in the build-up to the Tokyo Games.

In 2017, after switching to South African kit, Ackermann made an immediate impact, storming to a comprehensive victory at the African Cup race in the Free State.

And in a homecoming of sorts in 2018, she was given plenty support from the crowd at the World Cup race in Cape Town, charging through the field for a breakthrough finish.

Though she was more than a minute behind British winner Vicky Holland, Ackermann grabbed fourth place for herbest result on the second-tier World Cup circuit.

“Everyone was cheering for me out there, which made a massive difference, and I felt so proud to be racing for South Africa here. It was an amazing feeling,” she said after the race.

Two months later she was 18th at the Commonwealth Games, and last year she finished second behind experienced compatriot Gillian Sanders at the African Championships in Mauritius.

While she has struggled to find consistency on the elite global circuit, Ackermann gave another glimpse of her real potential by finishing fifth at the World Cup race in Spain late last season.

She is unlikely to challenge for an individual medal at the Tokyo Olympics in July, but the SA mixed relay quartet will be relying on Ackermann, along with teammates Sanders, Henri Schoeman and Richard Murray.

Ranked 58th in the world, she will be eager to climb the global standings this year, and if she lines up in shape, she could be the key in giving the relay squad a shot at the Olympic podium.

And her commitment to the SA team proves that she will do what it takes to play her part.

“I’m very proud to be representing South Africa,” she says. “We have a strong team and I feel privileged to be part of it.”

