13.1.2020

Women in Sport: Barrett will not be foiled again

Wesley Botton
Women in Sport: Barrett will not be foiled again

Juliana Barrett. Photo: Supplied.

South Africa’s fencing star had her Olympic dream shattered in 2016 by qualifying criteria. Four years on, she’s ready to soar.

Four years ago, Juliana Barrett’s dream of competing at the Olympic Games was shattered by restrictive qualifying criteria, and she was left to contemplate her future while trying to pick up the pieces. Now, six months out from the Tokyo Games, the 25-year-old fencer is back en garde, and though she has a battle on her hands, a competitive spirit has been reignited within the national champion. “It can be easy to overthink thinks as a fencer, but my attitude has changed a lot purely through maturity,” Barrett said this week, before embarking on her 2020 season. Born in Texas...
