Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member
Government also hopes to establish a sport arbitration tribunal, with potential punishments including fines and prison sentences up to two years.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child
Editorials Kendal power station is too big to lose, but too dirty to keep using?
General 2019, a year of presidential dithering and ever more turmoil
Business News Unions implore Eskom to rehire engineers who actually have a clue
Cricket Aiden Markram’s Test career has hardly been thrown into the bonfire