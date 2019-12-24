 
 
Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member

Wesley Botton
Government also hopes to establish a sport arbitration tribunal, with potential punishments including fines and prison sentences up to two years.

Proposed amendments to the National Sport and Recreation Act could uproot the foundations of South African sport, according to SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board member Kobus Marais. With the sports department attempting to pass a bill, Marais alleged yesterday that “opportunistic” politicians are trying to take full control without considering the widespread damage it could cause. Proposed amendments could result in government regulation of clubs and organisations in all sport codes, as well as the fitness industry, and would give the department of sport and recreation control over bids for international sport and recreation events. Government also...
