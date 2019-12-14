SA’s EFC darlings put their titles on the line

The Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) year comes to a scintillating end at Time Square Arena on Saturday night as two of South Africa’s darlings of mixed martial arts put their titles on the line.

Reigning middleweight king Dricus du Plessis puts it all on the line against the undefeated interim champion Brendan Lesar, while the queen of the organisation, Amanda Lino, puts her her flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot of France.

At yesterday’s weigh-in things came to a boiling point as both middleweights – oozing confidence – passed the first big test by making the weight.

“I am undefeated for a reason and I am going to put on a fight for you guys,” stated Lesar, who boasts beating Garreth Mclellan, the only man that Du Plessis has lost to in the EFC.

“He has absolutely zero chance against me,” Du Plessis responded.

“This fight means everything. It has been over two years since I last fought in South Africa, and will be the first time I am fighting in Pretoria.”

Lino, the first and only women to hold two titles simultaneously in the EFC said she was ready for her dangerous opponent.

“She likes to throw her kicks and we have a gameplan. I can’t wait to put on a show for the fans,” she said.

