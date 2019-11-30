South African Sport 30.11.2019 06:24 pm

Proteas need to work on killer instinct

Wesley Botton in Cape Town
Proteas need to work on killer instinct

Lefebre Rademan and Bongi Msomi of the Spar Proteas take to court during the 2nd Spar Challenge, International Netball Test Series match between South Africa and England at Bellville Velodrome on November 30, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images)

It was their fourth successive defeat to England after securing a rare victory over the Commonwealth Games champions in the Quad Series earlier this year.

While she is satisfied that they have been able to consistently take the battle to a higher-ranked England team, captain Bongi Msomi believes the South African netball side will need to take another step up if they are to convert narrow defeats into victories.

The Proteas were outclassed once again on Saturday, falling in a 59-53 loss to the Roses, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series at Bellville Velodrome.

It was their fourth successive defeat to England after securing a rare victory over the Commonwealth Games champions in the Quad Series earlier this year.

“We’re obviously happy that we’re playing close games against England, but we want to win and I don’t think we’re really satisfied because we know what we can produce,” Msomi said.

England raced to a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained a four-point advantage at half-time (31-27).

As they had done in the series opener the night before, the Proteas narrowed the gap in the third quarter and trailed by just two points (43-41) going into the final stanza.

The Roses regained control in the last 15 minutes, however, and extended their lead to win the series with a match to spare.

With a few senior players missing, including recently retired veterans Maryka Holtzhausen and Erin Burger, Msomi admitted they needed time to work on new combinations.

She felt they also needed to develop a killer instinct after giving games away at the death.

“We have 12 girls who are playing well, but within that group we still need to be able to pull through,” the skipper said.

“That’s where we’re lacking at this stage, which is quite disappointing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three reasons why the England series could be make-or-break for the Proteas 29.11.2019
Nkwe to remain team director and gets support from former Protea 28.11.2019
Cricket South Africa’s scary and growing list of failures 27.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition