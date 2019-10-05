 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 5.10.2019 10:25 am

Women in Sport: The ‘senior citizen’ who’s pioneered skateboarding in SA

Wesley Botton
PREMIUM!
Women in Sport: The ‘senior citizen’ who’s pioneered skateboarding in SA

Melissa Williams. Photo: Supplied.

Melissa Williams won’t be an Olympic champion, but she’s inspired potential ones.

She won’t be at next year’s Olympic Games, and she’s unlikely to become a household name, but for the last two decades Melissa Williams has played a key role in changing the local image of one of the world’s most popular extreme sports. An activity which has developed its own unique fashion, music and language across the world, skateboarding is a culture within itself. And as good as Williams has become at it, for her it just started out as something to do. “There was a ramp at the local park where everyone used to hang out on weekends and...
Related Stories
Women in Sport: Never give up is Khanyisa’s credo 19.9.2019
Women in Sport: Hartswater’s pride wants to make waves 31.8.2019
Women in Sport: Not even a Great White will stop fearless Zoe 17.8.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.