Tshwane retain SA netball crown

Bouncing back to find their best form when it counted most, Tshwane edged out title favourites Dr Kenneth Kaunda on Saturday to retain their crown at the Spar National Netball Championships.

Tshwane, who had lost two matches in the group stages, handed the Dr KK team their first defeat of the tournament, securing a 52-48 victory in a hard-fought final at Wits University that went to extra time.

Stand-in Tshwane coach Sone Mokken, who had taken control of the side after regular coach Jenny van Dyk had to undergo surgery on the eve of the tournament, felt their losses in the round robin stage had ultimately proved beneficial.

“It brought the players down to earth and made them realise that they had to work hard for victory,” Mokken said.

“They made mistakes in the final but they kept coming back.”

With her side having gone unbeaten throughout the competition, Dr KK coach Elsje Jordaan admitted she was disappointed with their performance up front in the final.

“Unfortunately, when your shooters are off target, it’s very hard to win,” Jordaan said.

“It was also our first final for some time, and the first time we have had to play extra time.”

In the playoffs for third place, Mangaung earned a commanding 60-30 victory over Nelson Mandela Bay.

In the Under-21 final, Tshwane beat Dr KK 37-34 to win the national age group title.

