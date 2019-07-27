Another bronze for Le Clos

Former world champion Chad le Clos returned to the podium on Saturday, snatching his second medal of the week on the penultimate day of the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju.

While world record holder Caleb Dressel of the United States gave his opposition little hope, surging to a convincing victory in 49.66 seconds, Le Clos held on to take third place in the 100m butterfly in 51.16.

Having earned bronze in the 200m butterfly final earlier in the week, Le Clos lifted the SA team’s haul to a total of three medals after Tatjana Schoenmaker had secured silver in the women’s 200m breaststroke contest.

“I’m happy with my medals, if not my performances. Considering the circumstances, it’s been a great week,” said Le Clos, who was battling with a groin injury and revealed he might need surgery on his leg.

“A few weeks ago we didn’t know if we were going to swim or not, so to come here and get two bronzes is great.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Zane Waddell gave himself a chance in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Waddell touched the wall in 24.72 in the semifinals, qualifying fifth fastest for Sunday’s final.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.