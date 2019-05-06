Dominant Kabesa true to his word

When Igeu Kabesa confidently said at last Friday’s weigh-in that his opponent would not pose a threat to him and his EFC featherweight title, no one would have expected just how emphatically the champ would go about his work.

At EFC79 at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena on Saturday night, one of the organisation’s most dominant champions sent a stern message when he dispatched unbeaten Croatian Karlo Caput in just a shade over a minute. “UFC, I’m coming for that belt,” said a confident Kabesa when asked what was next. “I am very thankful to the EFC for what they have done for me, but if one of the bigger organisations call I will definitely go.” In the co-main event of the evening the semifinals of the Grand Prix to determine the organisation’s next welterweight champion took place and Zimbabwe’s Themba Gorimbo moved one step to that title when he beat Brazil’s Jose da Rocha via a unanimous decision.

“This is a one-man show,” said Gorimbo post fight, describing the chance either Conrad Seabi or Luke Michael will have of beating him for the title. “They would like to fight for the title, but I will be winning it.” Congolese lightweight Anicet Kanyeba put his name in the hat for a title shot as his crisp boxing proved too much for South Africa’s Pietie Coxen as he scored a TKO victory midway into the first round of their catchweight bout. The next stop for EFC will again be at Carnival City on June 29 when fans will be treated to the long-awaited return of Garreth McLellan. The former middleweight champion and UFC fighter returns to the hexagon after five years to take on Brendan Lesar for a chance of regaining his title on a night that will also see the crowning of the winner of the second season of the reality series The Fighter. This time around it’s the women who will be in the spotlight as one lucky flyweight will receive an EFC contract and a title shot against the most dominant woman in the EFC – double titleholder Amanda Lino.

