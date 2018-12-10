; Sascoc looks for trade-off after damning report – The Citizen
 
South African Sport 10.12.2018 06:13 am

Sascoc looks for trade-off after damning report

Wesley Botton
Sascoc president Gideon Sam. Photo: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images.

Sascoc president Gideon Sam. Photo: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images.

The Minister of Sport has warned that heads could roll if the committee does not meet the five-month deadline to get its house in order.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) needs to be swept clean, the organisation’s board has admitted, although it hopes to find middle ground with government following the release of a damning report into its affairs.

Aside from addressing the recommendations made by the Zulman Inquiry, following the release of the inquiry committee’s report by Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa last week, Sascoc members were given an update on the organisation’s turnaround plan at the governing body’s annual general meeting on Saturday.

The plan had been launched by the Sascoc board in an attempt to improve its management structures, amend corporate governance failures and ensure financial stability. It was also intended to end public battles between Sascoc board members.

“The board resolved that something drastic needed to be done to stop the downward trajectory,” said Sascoc president Gideon Sam. “Thus, we began to institute a process of organisational renewal and austerity measures.”

Sascoc had also begun to address some of the operational and corporate governance matters dealt with in the Zulman Inquiry report, in an effort to meet the April deadline set by Xasa.

Sam, however, insisted that potential changes to the constitution would require more time to ensure they complied with international governing bodies.

“We are dealing with some of those recommendations, but there are constitutional issues which have to be checked with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the IPC (International Paralympic Committee), Anoca (Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa) and the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) as to whether those things are going to work,” he said.

“Our position is very clear. We will continue to engage the minister.”

Xasa warned last week that heads could roll if Sascoc did not meet the five-month deadline to get its house in order.

According to the Zulman report, the Sascoc board lacked sufficient corporate governance, was guilty of frivolous spending and disputes had rendered the executive dysfunctional.

“The board of Sascoc did note and is encouraged by the fact that the minister is open to a middle road,” Sam said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sascoc given April deadline to clean its mess 7.12.2018
Sascoc gets go-ahead to contest Reddy’s R2m ‘commission’ claim 30.11.2018
Sascoc inquiry set to drag on, report will take time 8.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 12 FICTITIOUS

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 5 SAND PRINCESS

RACE MEETING

8 December 2018 THE VAAL

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.