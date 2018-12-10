Sascoc looks for trade-off after damning report

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) needs to be swept clean, the organisation’s board has admitted, although it hopes to find middle ground with government following the release of a damning report into its affairs.

Aside from addressing the recommendations made by the Zulman Inquiry, following the release of the inquiry committee’s report by Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa last week, Sascoc members were given an update on the organisation’s turnaround plan at the governing body’s annual general meeting on Saturday.

The plan had been launched by the Sascoc board in an attempt to improve its management structures, amend corporate governance failures and ensure financial stability. It was also intended to end public battles between Sascoc board members.

“The board resolved that something drastic needed to be done to stop the downward trajectory,” said Sascoc president Gideon Sam. “Thus, we began to institute a process of organisational renewal and austerity measures.”

Sascoc had also begun to address some of the operational and corporate governance matters dealt with in the Zulman Inquiry report, in an effort to meet the April deadline set by Xasa.

Sam, however, insisted that potential changes to the constitution would require more time to ensure they complied with international governing bodies.

“We are dealing with some of those recommendations, but there are constitutional issues which have to be checked with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the IPC (International Paralympic Committee), Anoca (Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa) and the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) as to whether those things are going to work,” he said.

“Our position is very clear. We will continue to engage the minister.”

Xasa warned last week that heads could roll if Sascoc did not meet the five-month deadline to get its house in order.

According to the Zulman report, the Sascoc board lacked sufficient corporate governance, was guilty of frivolous spending and disputes had rendered the executive dysfunctional.

“The board of Sascoc did note and is encouraged by the fact that the minister is open to a middle road,” Sam said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.