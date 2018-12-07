; Sascoc given April deadline to clean its mess – The Citizen
 
South African Sport 7.12.2018 03:59 pm

Sascoc given April deadline to clean its mess

Wesley Botton
Gideon Sam. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Gideon Sam. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Sports minister Tokozile Xasa approves the findings of the independent inquiry into the umbrella body dogged by controversy.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has been given less than five months to get its house in order following the release of a scathing report into the governing body.

Nine months after a government inquiry into Sascoc was completed by an independent committee led by retired judge Ralph Zulman, sports minister Tokozile Xasa confirmed on Friday she had approved the findings.

“Sascoc is required with immediate effect to implement all recommendations subject to minor divergences where the recommendations of Sascoc have been approved,” Xasa said.

According to the Zulman report, the Sascoc board lacked sufficient corporate governance and was guilty of frivolous spending.

The umbrella body’s executive had also used an “inordinate” amount of resources to resolve both internal disputes and disputes with members, while factions within the board had apparently rendered it dysfunctional.

“A miniscule amount of time of the board is in fact spent on the statutory mandate given to sascoc to promote and develop high performance sport,” the report read.

“There is no compliance with the basic principles of ethics, transparency, accountability, good governance, or with policies and procedures for the purposes of managing the affairs of Sascoc, including its financial affairs.”

While former sports minister Thulas Nxesi had threatened to dissolve the Sascoc board based on the findings of the report, his successor Nxesi gave the sport body until the end of April to meet the required recommendations.

Before the deadline, an audit was required of Sascoc financial transactions over the last five years, while various procedures and policies would also need to be reassessed, including board allowances and travel commitments.

In addition, amendments to the Sascoc constitution were required, including board members being limited to two four-year terms.

Future nominations for the position of Sascoc president would be put forward by an independent committee, and the body’s executive members would need to cut ties with national sport federations in an effort to resolve alleged conflicts of interest.

According to the Zulman report, the National Sports and Recreation Act would also need to be amended to include a revised structure of Sascoc.

The roles of Sascoc and its members needed to be clearly defined, while an independent dispute resolution body would be appointed to deal with problems between Sascoc and its members.

The details of what should be contained in the Sascoc constitution also needed to be defined by the Act.

“Should I not be totally satisfied with the execution, implementation and fulfilling of the recommendations of the committee by Sascoc… I hereby reserve my right to implement necessary intervention measures in the best interest of sport and the public as a whole in the country,” Xasa said.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sascoc looks for trade-off after damning report 10.12.2018
Sascoc gets go-ahead to contest Reddy’s R2m ‘commission’ claim 30.11.2018
Sascoc inquiry set to drag on, report will take time 8.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 12 FICTITIOUS

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 5 SAND PRINCESS

RACE MEETING

8 December 2018 THE VAAL

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.