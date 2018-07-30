 
Super Rugby 30.7.2018

WATCH: Why the Lions are rejoicing over Dyantyi’s fitness

Sport Staff
Aphiwe Dyantyi scored a brilliant individual try for the Lions. Photo: Gallo Images.

The Springbok winger scored his stunner last weekend at Ellis Park. How can any team not yearn for such X-factor, especially in a final?

The Lions on Monday confirmed that rookie winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has been cleared by the medical staff to travel with the side to New Zealand for this weekend’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.

The 23-year-old has been a brilliant find for the franchise and the Springboks and showed against the Waratahs again why his presence in Christchurch will be crucial.

Dyantyi’s spectacular try was voted as the try-of-the-week by the tournament’s governing body, Sanzaar.

Just re-live this skill!

TRY OF THE WEEK: 2018 Super Rugby Semi-Finals

TRY OF THE WEEK: 2018 Super Rugby Semi-Finals Lions' Aphiwe Dyantyi scored one of the individual tries of the season as he helped his side to their third final appearance in a row.#SuperRugby #TryoftheWeek #LIOvWAR

Posted by Super Rugby on Sunday, 29 July 2018

 

