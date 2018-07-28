The Lions and Waratahs’ Super Rugby semi – Our predictions

Our rugby writers look into their crystal balls regarding Saturday’s big clash at Ellis Park.

Rudolph Jacobs

Lions 39 Waratahs 23

The Lions will enter the game as strong favourites having mauled the Highlanders and the Hurricanes in their previous two semifinals at their home fortress Ellis Park. However, the Lions had much more of a fight on their hands this year to secure home comfort in both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. The weak Lions defence in the wider channels has also looked thin at times and they have always struggled against a rushed defence and at aerial game. But their pack looked ominous of late and could steer them to yet another final.

Ken Borland

Lions 31 Waratahs 16

For the first part of the game there will be suggestions of an upset as the Waratahs probe and hassle the Lions with their kicking game, and create some stress points in the Lions defence with their dangerous ball-carriers. The Lions take time to settle, initially having to be content with penalties gained by their forwards, but as they lift the pace of the game, so the altitude and the effects of travel catch up with the Waratahs, who eventually wilt in the second half. Watch out for the game-changing try by Warren Whiteley just before halftime.

Heinz Schenk

Lions 29 Waratahs 20

Earlier this week, former Highlander and All Black Jeff Wilson had some Aussies hot under the collar by saying he didn’t believe the “average” Waratahs really deserved to be in the semifinals.

His argument? The men from Sydney only really played good rugby in the seven-minute period where they exploited Waisake Naholo’s yellow card in last week’s comeback win over the Highlanders in the quarterfinal. I’m inclined to actually agree with him.

Yes, incisive moments sometimes define a knockout game.

But the Lions showed last week they can add substance to all the style and possess a forward pack that will bully the ‘Tahs. Expect Swys de Bruin’s peaking troops to reach a third successive final.