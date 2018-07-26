Lions surprise with Erasmus gamble for Super Rugby semi

Is Lourens Erasmus’ selection as blindside flanker for the Lions’ Super Rugby semifinal against the Waratahs at Ellis Park on Saturday a case of creating an element of surprise or an unnecessary gamble?

Neither, believes head coach Swys de Bruin.

25-year-old Erasmus, who has played all of his senior career at lock, replaces the injured Cyle Brink in the No 7 jersey.

The eye-catching thing about that, however, is that Franco Mostert – who remains in the second row – played in that position earlier this season with distinction.

“It’s really just a bit of horses for courses, a bit of tactical thinking,” said De Bruin on Thursday.

“In general, our No 4, 5 and 7 played a lot together on attack but we might swop the roles during the game.”

In fact, the Lions mentor believes it’s more important to keep Mostert going at No 5 than throwing Erasmus in at the deep end.

“Franco has just been going so well at lock the past few weeks. We didn’t want to disturb that,” said De Bruin.

Erasmus is not the tallest of locks anyway and his athletic ability could fit in well with the role of a blinsider.

“He’s not unfamiliar to the position. He played No 8 at Under-21 level and flank at school.”

It’s undeniable though that Brink will be missed.

“He’s a massive loss to any team,” said De Bruin.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrinck, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Warren Whiteley (c), Lourens Erasmus, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Jacques van Rooyen. Bench: Corne Fourie, Dylan Smith, Johannes Jonker, Hacjivah Dayimani, Marnus Schoeman, Dillon Smit, Courtnall Skosan, Howard Mnisi.