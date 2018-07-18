Beast’s appropriate challenge in landmark appearance

It’s rather appropriate that Beast Mtawarira’s 150th Super Rugby appearance should come in Saturday’s Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Crusaders.

Not because of the importance of the match itself nor the opposition overall.

Instead, it’s the fact that the Sharks and Springbok veteran will be coming up against direct opponents that are some of the best props in this year’s tournament: Owen Franks, Michael Alaatoa, Wyatt Crockett and Joe Moody.

32-year-old Mtawarira is still considered one of South Africa’s best scrummers despite the emergence on several younger prospects.

He himself is excited for the challenge, particularly because the Crusaders have provided him with so many lessons in the past.

“They’re very tough. I have massive respect for a guy like Owen Franks. We’ve been bumping heads for a long time now,” Mtawarira told Stuff.

“I think [former Crusader and All Blacks prop] Greg Somerville, he taught me a few lessons when I started playing for the Boks.”

But Mtawarira doesn’t want to focus unduly on the Crusaders.

He believes the Sharks, despite their inconsistency, should rather take encouragement from their ability to hold their own against the best.

The Durbanites have beaten three Kiwi sides in 2018 and lost by one point to the Hurricanes.

“I think we’ve shown signs of greatness in this side, but obviously, we’ve let ourselves down at particular points of the season. I think, as a team, we’re growing. This side is coming of age. I think this weekend is an opportunity to show what we’re capable of,” he said.

“Chances like this don’t come too often, so you must embrace the challenge.”