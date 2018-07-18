Dyantyi needs to channel inner Bok to be Lions’ trump card

Having become a Springbok after only a handful of Super Rugby games, electrifying Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi could prove to be one of their major attacking weapons in the Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Jaguares at Ellis Park this weekend.

Dyantyi believes securing a home quarterfinal represents a major advantage.

“Looking forward to the opportunity. It went well last week so it’s a really good platform going into this week,” he said.

“I couldn’t have imagined a lot of things last year, but I’m enjoying my rugby at the Lions, being part of this family and looking forward to what’s lying ahead.

“The Jaguares have really impressed, especially over there in Buenos Aires, but in a playoff it’s about who wants it the most.”

With Bok defence coach Jacques Nienaber dropping in at the Lions training on Tuesday as part of the Bok alignment process, Dyantyi said they are well aware of what challenges await them on defence.

Nienaber caught up with the Boks in the side.

“At the end of the day it’s not just going to depend on me, it will have to be a collective effort, the guys on the inside of me need to do well, like the five-seconds fight in the ruck and communication is important.

“We use a different system to the Boks. It goes with the instruction the coaches give us and the freedom to express ourselves.”

Dyantyi said fellow Bok wing Courtnall Skosan’s return to full fitness has led to very healthy competition.

“I’ve always been inspired regardless who I compete against, but at the end of the day we are team-mates who always push each other and motivate each other, it feels like it gives us a different energy.”

The Lions have suffered two season-ending injuries after lock Andries Ferreira (torn tendon) and scrumhalf Nic Groom (fractured wrist) had to go under the knife.