The riddle that was harming Curwin Bosch seems solved

It would seem that a riddle with the potential of doing severe harm to Curwin Bosch has been solved.

For the best part of almost two years since he burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old, the young Sharks star was the victim of the age-old South African rugby debate of him being a better flyhalf or fullback.

Thankfully, in 2018, there seems to be clarity.

“I have definitely learnt a lot playing fullback this year and I’m beginning to get a much better understanding of space and time on the field,” said Bosch.

The decision to make him settle at No 15 will please various observers, who believe Bosch’s prodigious kicking boot and his ability to flourish with more space makes him more suited to the position.

Also, his defensive weaknesses might be better hidden there.

Bosch revealed that most of his time recently in the Springbok camp focused on specialist skills at fullback.

That seems to be then where his international future lies.

“At the Boks I took a bit of time to work on my running game, and that feels like it is coming together. The match I played against Wales was a reminder of how tough international rugby is but hopefully later in the year I will get an opportunity to build further on my international experience.”

Meanwhile, Bosch is adamant the Sharks haven’t lost hope of a spot in the Super Rugby playoffs despite messing things up badly with a clumsy defeat to the Stormers last weekend.

“We definitely shot ourselves in the foot last week. Everyone else did us favours except ourselves,” he said.

“But we also realise we’ve been given a second opportunity, and you don’t usually get a second opportunity in a competition like this. We are looking forward to the challenge this week.”