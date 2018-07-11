 
menu
Super Rugby 11.7.2018 09:27 am

The riddle that was harming Curwin Bosch seems solved

Heinz Schenk
Curwin Bosch. Photo: Gallo Images.

Curwin Bosch. Photo: Gallo Images.

It’s a development that will please the majority of South African rugby supporters.

It would seem that a riddle with the potential of doing severe harm to Curwin Bosch has been solved.

For the best part of almost two years since he burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old, the young Sharks star was the victim of the age-old South African rugby debate of him being a better flyhalf or fullback.

Thankfully, in 2018, there seems to be clarity.

ALSO READ: Sharks lament throwing away their Super Rugby destiny

“I have definitely learnt a lot playing fullback this year and I’m beginning to get a much better understanding of space and time on the field,” said Bosch.

The decision to make him settle at No 15 will please various observers, who believe Bosch’s prodigious kicking boot and his ability to flourish with more space makes him more suited to the position.

Also, his defensive weaknesses might be better hidden there.

Bosch revealed that most of his time recently in the Springbok camp focused on specialist skills at fullback.

That seems to be then where his international future lies.

“At the Boks I took a bit of time to work on my running game, and that feels like it is coming together. The match I played against Wales was a reminder of how tough international rugby is but hopefully later in the year I will get an opportunity to build further on my international experience.”

Meanwhile, Bosch is adamant the Sharks haven’t lost hope of a spot in the Super Rugby playoffs despite messing things up badly with a clumsy defeat to the Stormers last weekend.

“We definitely shot ourselves in the foot last week. Everyone else did us favours except ourselves,” he said.

“But we also realise we’ve been given a second opportunity, and you don’t usually get a second opportunity in a competition like this. We are looking forward to the challenge this week.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How a Swedish ‘miracle-maker’ used his magic on Jamba Ulengo 10.7.2018
‘It’s the lure of the Springbok jersey that keeps us here’ 10.7.2018
WATCH: How insane is this piece of skill from Beauden Barrett? 9.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.