‘It’s the lure of the Springbok jersey that keeps us here’

Ross Cronje has suggested that the dangling carrot of representing the Springboks is still the main reason why South African rugby isn’t experiencing a full-blown exodus of players overseas.

The Lions have been hit particularly hard by defections to the UK in the past year.

But they can count on their reliable if somewhat un-flashy scrumhalf sticking with them, predominantly because he wants to add to his 10 Test caps.

“There’s still that huge motivation,” said Cronje on Tuesday as the Lions prepare for a crucial Super Rugby derby against the Bulls at home this weekend.

“If there wasn’t that motivation, I think pretty much every player would be going overseas. You always want to play for the Springboks and you want to play against the best. I’ll always have that drive. If it happens, then great. If it doesn’t, you can only control what you can control.”

While the prospect of the 28-year-old regaining his Green-and-Gold jersey seems a distant one currently – especially with former teammates Faf de Klerk seizing his chance – Cronje confirmed that he’s signed a two-year contract extension with the union.

“I love it here in Johannesburg. The bush is around the corner, the beach is an hour’s flight away,” he said.

He’s not in the business though of criticising other who choose to ditch the local lifestyle for a foreign flavour.

“A rugby career is only so long. You’ve got to make the best of it. If you still have a dream of playing the World Cup and performing against the best then you’d want to be here and competing in Super Rugby. It improves your game.

“You’ve also got to think about your family and how you set yourself for the future. That said, I still think you can do that here too.”