Whiteley lifts some of Lions’ gloom by committing to SA

When the Lions’ expected mass exodus does happen at the end of the current Super Rugby campaign, Warren Whiteley won’t be part of it.

The influential franchise and Springbok skipper on Tuesday committed himself to South African rugby for the foreseeable future.

Whiteley at the weekend made a return to competitive action following a knee injury and clearly feels reinvigorated.

“I, personally, want to stay,” said the No 8 after being asked to comment on the Lions’ player movements.

“Guys make personal decisions, the decision to move on is different for every individual. I’m just at a stage in my career where I want to remain here.”

VIDEO: Warren Whiteley on his return to competitive rugby last weekend. Lions Rugby Co Posted by The Citizen Sport on Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Whiteley, who turns 31 in September, admits that his decision is made easier due him having been offered a national contract, which means he can be offered more competitive pay.

“Some guys are fortunate enough to get Springbok contracts, we’re all aware of that. They’re in a stronger position to stay in South African rugby than those who don’t. I’m being completely honest with you.”

But for various Lions teammates whose stock has risen, it’s simply too tempting not to go the overseas route.

Flank Jaco Kriel and prop Ruan Dreyer have already signed for English club Gloucester, where former Lions mentor Johan Ackermann is head coach, with Bok lock Franco Mostert also reportedly on his way.

The franchise also announced on Tuesday that they had released centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg to Sale with immediate effect.

The burly centre wouldn’t have played in the rest of the Super Rugby campaign anyway due to injury.

“It’s a tough issue this,” said Whiteley.

“I’m over 30 but a guy like ‘Sous’ (Mostert) is 27. You have different considerations at different ages. I was fortunate enough to have had negotiations with SA Rugby.

“Every guy that’s going, I can promise wanted to stay. They love playing here.”