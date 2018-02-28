Grinning Robert jr needs to “pay back” his dad

Robert du Preez jr owes his father, Robert sr, for more than just a new chapter in his career at the Sharks.

The eldest of the three siblings also needs to make up for all the times he tormented the Durbanites while still playing for Western Province and the Stormers.

“It’s funny how it worked out that I seemed to always have good games against the Sharks,” the 24-year-old flyhalf said with a mischievous smile.

“That was more coincidence than anything else. I might need to start repaying my dad!”

Not that the Sharks’ coaching staff are keeping tabs anyway after he already delivered a fine performance on debut against the Lions at Ellis Park two weeks ago.

Du Preez’s ability to attack the gainline added a new dimension to the side’s backline play, while there were also some promising signs of him being able to vary his play effectively.

But he’s not viewing himself as some sort of messiah.

“It’s very exciting as a flyhalf to have the quality of backs that are outside me. I have a big responsibility to put those talented guys into space,” said Du Preez.

“This backline has a strong physical presence at 12 in Andre Esterhuizen with an athlete in Lukhanyo Am outside him. Then there’s not much more to be said about our finishers at the back. There are a lot of tries that can come from this combination. There is so much potential.”

However, that potential won’t lead to actual results unless the Sharks’ forwards manage to give the backs a decent platform.

They were hammered in the scrums against the Lions and that aspect of play was criticised by their coach afterwards.

“A lot has been said about where we were lacking in that game and we have obviously worked hard on fixing that, but there was also a lot of good that we did in that game and we have been focusing on those positives just as much as the negatives,” said Du Preez.

