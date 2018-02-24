Bulls’ revolution kick-started with momentous Hurricanes win

It’s premature to have visions of glory but if ever there was a statement for the Bulls to make under John Mitchell, their 21-19 win over the Hurricanes at Loftus on Saturday evening was it.

There’s no doubt the 2016 champions were undercooked in this game but that shouldn’t detract from a brave, composed performance from the home side, who deserved their victory.

Optimism will certainly now abound in Pretoria.

Who was the star in this match?

He was one of the Springboks’ best players in Europe last year and Lood de Jager has clearly built on that momentum. Not only did the towering lock show a clean pair of heels to score a splendid try, he’s overall influence was huge. De Jager made his tackles, won 12 line-out throws, stole one and also made a turnover. A special mention should go to openside flanker Roelof Smit too.

Key moments and themes

There are a lot of things that the Bulls did right in this game but nothing was more impressive than the sheer guts and composure they showed. As is customary, the Hurricanes did find space and applied pressure on the attack yet never did the Bulls subside when the heat was on.

Nothing showcased that calmness better than prop Pierre Schoeman’s match-winning try. Canes flyhalf Ihaia West launched a scything run, trying to chip over direct opponent Handre Pollard. But the Bok pivot got hands to it. Centre Jesse Kriel followed up brilliantly, launched a counter ruck and the resulting pressure led to a turnover. Schoeman rounded off well from the off-load.

Even if the Bulls defended stoutly and, at times, merely hung on in the second half, they certainly showed their potential on attack. The patience in their build-up to their first try was exemplary and they attacked the fringes with gusto.

It’s highly unlikely that the Hurricanes will be worse than they were in this game this season. Their rush defence was exposed by the Bulls’ strong ball-carriers, they lacked finesse in rounding off potential opportunities and suffered from ill discipline. That said, wing Wes Goosen’s neat chip for his try showed fine vision while Beauden Barrett’s finish was typically classy.

Point scorers:

Bulls – Tries: Johnny Kotze, Lood de Jager, Pierre Schoeman Penalties: Handre Pollard (2).

Hurricanes – Tries: Wes Goosen, Ricky Riccitelli, Beauden Barrett. Conversions: Ihaia West (2).

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.