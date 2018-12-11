Pote to coach Bulls as Matfield gets cold feet

Victor Matfield’s reported reservations about taking the Bulls head coach job was confirmed on Tuesday after the union announced that stalwart Pote Human will take charge of next year’s Super Rugby campaign.

The legendary Springbok lock was the preferred candidate for the position after being on the shortlist, but got cold feet and pulled out at the end of last week.

It’s understood Bulls president Willem Strauss and new CEO Alfons Meyer had initially tried to persuade Matfield to reconsider, but the 41-year-old seems to prefer the security of a long-term contract at SuperSport and wildlife consultancy work.

As a result, Human has been installed and adds the bonus of being intimately familiar with the Bulls’ structures, having served as previous head of rugby John Mitchell’s assistant.

“Pote has proven himself at every himself at every level and has a track record that speaks for itself,” said Strauss.

In another significant development, the union has appointed veteran coach Alan Zondagh as director of rugby.

He’ll be tasked with “overseeing the comprehensive rugby structures at Loftus”.

Zondagh has previous experience in such a role with English giants Saracens.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will assist Human in a mentoring capacity during the Super Rugby campaign.

