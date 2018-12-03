Elton has Barbarians skipper singing his praises

He could not recall previously cheering as loudly for a South African as he did for Elton Jantjies at Twickenham on Saturday, Barbarians captain Wyatt Crockett admitted after their exhilarating 38-35 win over Argentina.

With Springbok lock Lood de Jager having scored an equalising try late in the game to level matters at 35-35, replacement flyhalf Jantjies calmly slotted a 79thminute drop goal to seal the game for the Bok-laden Baa-Baas.

“It was an amazing week and we had such fun together, but I must say I’ve never cheered like that for a South African, when Elton stepped into the pocket,” said Crockett, a former All Black prop.

“When we got together, coach Rassie (Erasmus) said we had some quality people here and we are not going to over-complicate matters, not over-coach ourselves and just have some fun out there.”

With a crowd of more than 31 000 spectators cheering them on, each team scored five tries in a tightly contested battle.