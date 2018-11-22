The Springboks and the (other) Cardiff curse

When one considers that the Springboks last won a Test at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff more than five years ago, it’s probably easy to believe a curse plagues them at Wales’ fortress.

And head coach Rassie Erasmus’ didn’t exactly boost his side’s chances of snapping their recent losing record by saying Saturday’s battle will be the toughest one on the current year-end tour.

However, there’s another reason why the Boks are wary when they sprint onto the stadium’s turf … injuries.

2000 – THINUS DELPORT

The Lions fullback had enjoyed a breakthrough season at the turn of the century, memorably scoring a magnificent try against the All Blacks and Ellis Park and performing with remarkable consistency.

Despite Nick Mallett being booted as Springbok coach and Harry Viljoen coming in as his replacement, Delport enjoyed the backing of the new national mentor.

Nominated as a SA Rugby player-of-the-year, he became particularly well-known for his fearlessness under the high ball.

Ironically, that fearlessness meant he sustained a concussion during an awkward 23-13 over the Dragons, which ended his tour.

His absence was felt the next week against England.

2014 – JEAN DE VILLIERS

At 33, the Springbok captain was well on his way to a perfect swansong at the following year’s World Cup.

For almost three years he was the face of coach Heyneke Meyer’s tenure and led from the front.

Then fate struck with a cruel blow.

In the 57th minute of a dreary 6-12 defeat, play had to be stopped for several minutes as paramedics prepared to stretcher De Villiers off after he suffered a severe knee injury.

The race against time to get him fit for the showpiece dominated South Africa’s build-up and, with the help of artificial ligaments, the centre managed to reach the tournament.

Sadly, that campaign also ended prematurely due to a jaw injury.

2017 – EBEN ETZEBETH

A giant as always in a mediocre year for Springbok rugby, the powerful lock also had to shoulder the burden of being stand-in captain for the injured Warren Whiteley almost the entire year.

Etzebeth also had to deal with the mild political fallout of him being handed the captaincy instead of Siya Kolisi and also presided over the depressing, record 57-0 defeat to the All Blacks.

He was well on his way towards drawing a line under a tough year when he had to leave the field shortly before half-time.

Not only did a nerve problem cause him severe pain in his shoulder, which eventually led to an arm problem, but it also emerged that he had a back injury.

It took him until August this year again to return to competitive action and he’s currently also sidelined with a foot injury.

