Springbok player ratings: Energetic Embrose, solid Siya
Sport Staff
South Africa's scrum-half Embrose Papier (L) kicks the ball up-field during the autumn international rugby union test match between Scotland and South Africa at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh on November 17, 2018. (Photo by Andy BUCHANAN / AFP)
A rookie scrumhalf suggests he was worth the hype after all and the captain plays his best Test on tour to date.
Here’s how the Springboks fared at Murrayfield.
(Click on a portrait to reveal its rating)
