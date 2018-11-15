Papier is now ‘ready’ for a Test start, says Rassie

Cynics will argue he’s merely ticking a box from a checklist, but Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus believes Saturday’s Test against Scotland is an ideal opportunity to blood Embrose Papier.

The 21-year-old scrumhalf will make his first start in Test rugby at Murrayfield and the circumstances surrounding his elevation suggests the move is a sincere one.

ALSO READ: Springboks finally hand Papier his chance

After all, Faf de Klerk has been released to his English club despite the Boks not being forced to do so.

“I think he’s ready for it,” Erasmus said on Thursday.

“Hopefully, it’s dry because that will suit his game really well.”

Indeed, there’s some very good reasons to unleash Papier’s snappy service game against the Scots, especially the fact that the hosts generally play at a high-tempo.

Erasmus had mentioned earlier in the week that the weekend’s battle could resemble a “Super Rugby game”.

“The pace Scotland plays at will also suit him,” noted the Bok mentor.

“Scotland are going to try and make it tough for us so we have the challenge to give him a nice base on his first start.”

Papier’s cameo against England at Twickenham two weeks ago had many wondering why it has taken this long for him to earn a start, but Erasmus defended his thinking.

As I said, there are a lot of new caps. This is his first Test start.

“I think we are blooding the guys nicely but we are trying not to group three or four first-cappers together. We don’t want to have Damian Willemse and Embrose all having first caps in big games. I think we have been spreading it out well.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.